Potsdam Climate-Activist Greta Thunberg visits Potsdam on friday
Lokales Potsdam Climate-Activist Greta Thunberg visits Potsdam on friday
Partner im Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland
13:48 27.03.2019
Potsdam

Fridays for future - Climate-Activist Greta Thunberg visits Potsdam on friday

The young activist for climate change visits the „Institut für Klimafolgenforschung“ in Potsdam on friday. However Thunberg participates in a demonstration in Berlin.

Young activist Greta Thunberg. Quelle: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa
Potsdam

The best scientists for climate change in Germany meet the face of the „Fridays for future“-demonstrations, Greta Thunberg. The 16-year-old girl visits the „Institut für Klimafolgenforschung“ (PIK) on the Telegrafenberg.

Meeting with scientists

The swedish girl and the scientists are going to talk about the current knowledge in climate research. The appointment will not be for the public.

German article here / Zum deutschen Artikel

Thunberg arrives on thursday in Berlin and stays until sunday. She will also attend the „Goldene Kamera“-ceremony saturdaynight. She receives the „special price for climate protection“ for her engagement.

Demonstration in Berlin

Thunberg will appear at a friday-demonstration in Berlin as well. It is her second participation in Germany. On march 1st she went to Hamburg.

Von RND/Neumann/Sternberg

