Judgment for the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei 17-07-2019 Scandinavian Motor Co. A / S must pay for unauthorized use of artwork in an advertisement Case number: BS-38220/2018 The case concerns Skandinavisk Motor Co. A / S 's use of Ai Weiwei's artwork " Soleil Levant" in an advertisement for a car. The artwork, which was exhibited at Kunsthal Charlottenborg's facade from June 20 to October 1, 2017, consisted of an installation of the art gallery's windows with 3,500 life jackets, collected from refugees who landed on Lesbos in 2015 and 2016. Ai Weiwei is a critic and artist, and his artwork in question focuses on the humanitarian refugee crisis SMC used the work as a background for a picture of a new car model. The picture was printed in a number by SMC's magazine "VieW". SMC acknowledged that by using the artwork they had violated Ai Weiwe's copyright, but disputed that his rights under the Marketing Act were also violated. Ai Weiwei had demanded 2 million DKK in remuneration, compensation and compensation for the violation. The Court held that SMC's use of the artwork constituted a violation of Section 3 (1) of the Marketing Act. 1, on good marketing practice. In particular, the Court emphasized that SMC's use of the image in a customer magazine and on Volkswagen's Danish website when launching a new car model was done for marketing purposes. This market exploitation of Ai Weiwei's artwork was in clear contradiction with the considerations and thoughts that were behind the work and the detailed content of the work. The exploitation caused a certain risk of diluting Ai Weiwei's artwork and had the character of a parasite on Ai Weiwei's good name and reputation. The use therefore constituted an improper exploitation of the artwork for marketing purposes. The court granted a remuneration for the unlawful application of 1.5 million. DKK and a compensation for non-financial damage of DKK 250,000. In determining the reasonable remuneration, the court emphasized in particular that SMC reproduced parts of the artwork in an advertisement for Volkswagen's Polo in the magazine in question, that the magazine was printed in 216,500 copies, of which 204,896 were