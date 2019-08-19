He-Man - DIE Action-Legende aus den 80ern bekommt ihre eigene Netflix-Serie. Bekannt aus der Zeichentrickserie “Masters of the Universe” dürften sich vor allem Kinder der 80er auf die neue Serie freuen. Schließlich prägte kaum eine Action-Figur die Jahre zwischen 1982 bis 1989 so wie He-Man. Seit Beginn der 90er geriet die Action-Legende jedoch zunehmend in Vergessenheit. Bis jetzt!
He-Man: Was ist bisher über die Netflix-Neuauflage bekannt?
Die neue Netflix-Neuauflage wird den Namen “Masters of the Universe - Revelation” tragen und von Kevin Smith produziert. Smith wurde durch seine Rolle als Bob in “Jay und Silent Bob” bekannt und führte später Regie bei Filmen wie “Clerks” und “Dogma”. Zuletzt war Smith als Darsteller bei “The Big Bang Theory” zu sehen.
Auf der “Power-Con” in Anaheim (Kalifornien, USA) verkündeten Kevin Smith und Rob David von “Mattel TV” die frohe Botschaft: He-Man kommt zurück.
Zur Handlung von “Masters of the Universe - Revelation” ist bislang noch nichts bekannt. Dem Post auf Instagram zufolge, wird die neue Netflix-Serie dort anknüpfen, wo die ursprüngliche Geschichte aus den 80ern endete. Wir können uns also auf ein klassisches Sequel einstellen.
Wer ist He-Man?
Für alle, die nicht in den 80ern oder davor geboren wurden, ist an der Stelle vielleicht eine Erklärung fällig. Es ereignete sich im Jahre 1982, als der Spielzeughersteller Mattel in den USA eine Action-Figur auf den Markt brachte.
Diese Action-Figur mit den dicken Muskeln und blondem Haar erlangte schnell Kult-Status und wurde so erfolgreich, dass sie eine eigene Zeichentrickserie bekam. In der Serie mit dem Namen “Masters of the Universe” kämpft He-Man mit seinem treuen Gefährten Cringer gegen seinen größten Widersacher Skeletor und die Mächte des Bösen.
Es folgte ein Kinofilm mit Dolph Lundgren, der allerdings an den Kinokassen floppte. Der Hype um He-Man hielt ca. bis 1989 an und geriet ab diesem Zeitpunkt zunehmend in Vergessenheit. Mit der Netflix-Adaption kehrt die Action-Figur in neuem Look zurück.
