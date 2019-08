View this post on Instagram

A good story helps us see the world outside of ourselves. It can help us feel a sort of solidarity with each other. And it’s one of our biggest goals with the stories we’re going to tell with Higher Ground. Part of this project is trying to make the world a little bit better for all our children and grandchildren. Because if we can put some better stories out there and make sure were hearing each other, we’re going to see a generation that is more tolerant, more inclusive, and better equipped to take on the challenges we face. Higher Ground’s first film, American Factory, is a complicated story with no easy solutions. But to me, it shows the value in recognizing someone else’s perspective. So take a look at our conversation with the directors, and check out American Factory on Netflix.