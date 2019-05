UPDATE ON THE "NOTE DOG" A few days ago, so many of you were heartbroken at the sight of a dog tied to our fence with a note from his owner. According to the words written, the dog had been kept isolated from all human contact and was petrified of the world and they could no longer keep him. Honestly, we didn't hold out too much hope for this dog especially now being in a shelter environment. We did not have the means to put this dog anywhere else so that he could decompress and acclumate to the outside world around him. He would not let any of us near him. Then the miracle of social media came into play. The owner's brother saw our post. He was overwhelmed with grief. He had known this "Rocky" since a puppy and since he no longer lived with his family, he had assumed all was well with the dog. Upset at what had happened, he drove to our facility in New Orleans and pleaded with us to let him take the Rocky with him. Within seconds, this dog went from cowering and growling at all of us to recognizing the former owner's brother. Needless to say.....actions speak louder than words. Get our your Kleenex. This is a happy ending worth crying over.