Over the weekend, NParks, working with Singapore Customs and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, and with cooperation from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, seized 11.9 tonnes of pangolin scales and 8.8 tonnes of elephant ivory. These are believed to have come from close to 2,000 Giant Pangolins and nearly 300 African Elephants. :-( The amount of ivory seized is the largest in Singapore to date. The scales and ivory were found hidden among timber, which was the declared cargo of a shipment on its way to Vietnam from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The loss of these Giant Pangolins and African Elephants, which are both classified by IUCN as Vulnerable, would have an adverse impact on their native ecosystems. This is why Singapore does not condone illegal trade in CITES-listed species, including their parts and derivatives. We will continue to work with our fellow agencies to play our part in the global effort to tackle the illegal trade in wildlife. We can all help to reduce the demand by not buying wildlife parts and their products. With reduced demand, the illegal wildlife trade would be less lucrative for poachers. You may also alert NParks of any suspected cases of illegal wildlife trade via our feedback form at www.nparks.gov.sg/feedback, or call us at 1800-471-7300. Any information that you provide will be kept strictly confidential.