The world’s first silent haircut. . . . We’re known for inclusivity and our no judgment policy but now we are taking it one step further by becoming the world’s first salon to officially offer a service when booking to opt out of general chit chat. While so many of us love a chin wag at the hairdressers others just need some time out and that should be ok to ask for. . . . So why is it we feel embarrassed to say we need some quiet time? Why do we feel we need to bury our heads in a book and hope they get the hint? Is it that we are too British to ask? . . . Your stylist will still talk you though your consultation and any hair related information throughout your service, but the rest of the time is yours. All you have to do is ask for a 'silent' cut or colour when booking and no one will judge you for it. In fact, the stylist would probably also love it too! . . . Not Another Salon will always be a loud and hectic environment, full of chatter and laughter. But we feel we can cater to everyone more than ever before. . . . Owner Sophia Hilton says 'in order for us to be a true non judgment company we need to consider all our clients needs. With mental health showing up more than ever now, feeling comfortable to say when you need time out couldn't be more important' . . . You’re welcome love @hiltonsophia X